Helping Minnesotans grow cannabis

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A Rochester couple is getting ahead of the cannabis growing industry before it's legalization here in Minnesota on August 1.
Tasha Smith and her fiance, Peter Jada have launched Canna Cribs, LLC. to provide the community indoor cannibis growing supplies and education.
They say they're hoping to fill the void between the time it becomes legal to use in August and when it becomes legal to sell which is in 2025.
“There's no real stores around Rochester or Minnesota dedicated to this growing equipment. So we saw there's a real need for us to be able to supply those to the people here." says Smith.
Jada says, growing support Minnesota Agg culture.
"It is kind of engrained in what Minnesotans are used to so I don't think this should be treated any differently from any other crop. It grows, it's harvested and it's consumed.”