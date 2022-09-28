Heating homes this winter: keeping the heat up but the costs low

MINNESOTA - Families are expected to pay an average of 17-percent more for home heat this coming season compared to last winter. As that first frost hits Tuesday night, heating our homes is on our minds sooner than we maybe thought it would be.
First time applications for low-income home energy assistance across the country are up 60-percent.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce Energy Assistance Program helps Minnesotans with paying electricity, past due water bills, and heat.
During last years winter season, the program provided over $206 million to households in the state.
In Olmsted County, almost $3 million of that went to over 3,000 households! And over $2 million went to homes in Freeborn and Mower counties.
These benefits cut energy bills almost in half for the average household.
The department said last year was the most money the program has ever had available for households.
"That was really thanks to a really large infusion of federal money from the American Rescue Plan," said Director of the MN Dept. of Commerce Energy Assistance Program. "That was a one time infusion so we're not really expecting it to be quite that much this year, we're expecting over 100 million dollars is more typical. We have the funding to serve folks in Minnesota, but apply early so you can get in the door."
Schmitz recommends taking action now!
That can be through applying for energy assistance programs, turning down your thermostat when you're away or for the night, or even adding plastic film on your windows will help with drafts.
