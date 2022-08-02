 Skip to main content
Heat Advisory for parts of southern Minnesota, northern Iowa on Tuesday

  • Updated
aug 2 heat
Patterson, Jared

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Most of Iowa, except parts of the northeast.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

