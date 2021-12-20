Grant pending approval for new Chester Woods Park amphitheater

EYOTA, Minn.- A new addition is planned for Chester Woods Park. If approved, a $338,800 grant will be used to built a new amphitheater at the park.
The grant is pending approval from the Minnesota Legislature, through its parks and trails legacy fund. If the grant is approved, the amphitheater would be located on the southwest portion of the park's picnic and recreation area.
The amphitheater would be used for weddings, concerts, and special events. Staff would also use the space for teaching people about the park.
"We're excited for this opportunity. It's something that we have been looking forward to adding to our amenities to our park for the last 15 years and the timing is right," says park manager Tom Eckdahl. "We're excited for that and it's just another way for folks to enjoy Chester Woods Park."
If Minnesota Legislature approves the grant, planning for the 800 square-foot stage would begin next month with an opening date in two years.
The theater would also have seating for 125-250 people.