Gov. Tim Walz talks economic expansion in Rochester stop

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made two stops in town Wednesday where he heard concerns from small business owners in Rochester and continued to another location to address the state's economic climate.
The governor's first stop was at the Mill Creek Life Sciences where he held a roundtable discussion with small business owners - focusing on areas where support is needed most.
At the discussion some entrepreneurs said funding was needed for loan programs while, others spoke about the lack of benefits business owners are able to provide employees. Examples of those benefits include child care and maternity leave.
Co-Owner of Roasted Bliss, Ali Johnsons says, “We're struggling with every bank turning us down because we have a higher debt to income ratio with being a new business."
Sammie Loo, owner of Mezza9 and Ootori Sushi expressed her concerns with the percentage of financial aid provided by loan services.
Bill Mirsch, CEO of Mill Creek Life Sciences also chimed in saying there needed to be funding placed into grant programs.
The governor mentioned that he wants to stay well-informed of the struggles.
He says, "I think that's the attitude that I want. Understanding what entrepreneurs go through because it is such a risk. It's different than collecting your paycheck at the end of the month where you know exactly how much is withheld."
Walz then headed out to the Rochester International Event Center in an effort to expand the conversation to other businesses and entrepreneurs in the area.
While speaking at the center, Walz said he believes the key to maintaining a successful workforces relies on how affordable Minnesota is - as well as how attractive it is for employees. Event attendees agreed with the Governor.
“Are we making life affordable for folks where they can start a business in Minnesota?” Walz asks. “What is the role of state government in things like Angel Tax credits and the capacity to bring folks here?"
John Wade, President of the Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) also adds education plays an important factor in growing the workforce.
“We have great jobs in southern Minnesota. We have to make sure that our education system, and the community and technical colleges, higher education are well positioned to train that workforce so that we have it.” he says.
Also in attendance was Minnesota commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Steve Grove who will be stepping down from his position Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon will be in charge of DEED temporarily - until Governor Walz names a permanent successor.