Getting ready for 'Thursdays Downtown'

ROCHESTER, MN.-- Rochester's biggest block party hits Peace Plaza as well as other parts of the downtown area in June.
‘Thursdays downtown’ is bringing in nearly 20,000 people and 115 different vendors each week, for a day food and entertainment.
It's hosted by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) and has grown significantly since it's start in 2004. Vendors and artists wanting to participate have even gotten ahead of the game by putting in their applications to early .
Katie Adelman, Director of Content and Communications with RDA, says communicating with a large number of vendors might be the most difficulty part in planning especially when it comes to the number of organizers behind the scenes.
"Thursdays Downtown we have a staff of maybe about five or six that help, at least just core people who are at the Rochester Downtown Alliance that are making this happen.” she says. “But then we utilize volunteers."
The all-day event takes place each Thursday from June 15 to August 10-- with the exception of June 22.