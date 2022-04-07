GAS TRACKER: The latest average prices of gas by county in the area Apr 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's the latest as of April 7. Gas prices Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KIMT News 3 News Man pleads not guilty to enticing a Mitchell County minor Dec 15, 2021 Community Med City church suspends in-person worship amid climbing COVID cases Jan 7, 2022 News Rochester residents react to possibility of daylight saving time year-round Updated Mar 16, 2022 Archive Mayo Clinic researchers conduct a study with younger people getting COVID-19 Updated Dec 2, 2021 Olmsted County Meals on Wheels Week of Champions begins in aim to protect elder members of community Updated Mar 21, 2022 News Winter peak alert issued by electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota Jan 20, 2022 Recommended for you