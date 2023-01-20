GAS TRACKER: Prices up around 50 cents per gallon in last 30 days Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Jan. 20. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News Fire heavily damages Rochester garage Monday morning Oct 17, 2022 Local Minnesota DNR and USDA APHIS monitoring avian influenza in the state's wild birds Updated Mar 30, 2022 Iowa Two teens arrested for holding girl hostage in Waverly treehouse and repeatedly sexually assaulting her Updated May 20, 2022 Community Community excited for Rochester public pools reopening on Monday Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Mason City man sentenced for liquor store theft Updated Jan 24, 2022 Community CAKE gives back to nurses through notes and art Jan 10, 2022 Recommended for you