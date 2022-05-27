GAS TRACKER: Prices have increased by 40 cents in past month, most counties around $4.30 per gallon May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's the latest as of May 27. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KIMT News 3 Local Rochester woman, 30, arrested after allegedly breaking into apartment, stabbing a man Updated Dec 9, 2021 Cerro Gordo County Accused North Iowa catalytic converter thief to stand trial Updated Dec 9, 2021 News Britt man sent to prison for selling meth out of his home Mar 15, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Austin woman arrested in Cerro Gordo Co. for repeatedly changing bar codes at Walmart Updated Dec 9, 2021 Iowa Sen. Grassley visits with North Iowa constituents Updated Jan 28, 2022 News Will Rochester receive Ukrainian refugees? Updated Mar 28, 2022 Recommended for you