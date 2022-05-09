GAS TRACKER: Prices eclipse $4 per gallon in most of viewing area

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&