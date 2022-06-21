GAS TRACKER: Prices dip slightly around the area; $4.53 in Cerro Gordo, $4.76 in Olmsted Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's the latest as of June 21. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KIMT News 3 Cerro Gordo County Mason City man sentenced for two gas station fires Updated Dec 9, 2021 Coronavirus Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Med City plans for Fourth of July festivities at Soldiers Field Park Updated Dec 2, 2021 Olmsted County Steers, heifers reported stolen in southeastern Minnesota Updated May 2, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Mason City High School athletic facility expansion project progressing despite challenges Updated Jun 4, 2022 Freeborn/Mower counties Assaulting pregnant woman sends Austin man to prison Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you