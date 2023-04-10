GAS TRACKER: Prices continue to tick up as summer nears Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of April 10. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Local 2 taken into custody after being chased by victim in Olmsted Co. burglary Updated Dec 9, 2021 Coronavirus RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Charles City man sentenced for second meth crime Aug 19, 2022 Weather Winter Storm: High accumulations possible for parts of Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday Updated Feb 20, 2022 News City of Rochester plans to add more recreation once former Longfellow Elementary school building is demolished Updated Aug 12, 2022 Freeborn/Mower counties Convicted sex abuser pleads guilty again in Mower County Updated Dec 9, 2021 Recommended for you