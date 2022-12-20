GAS TRACKER: Prices continue to drop heading into holiday weekend

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...
A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected,
including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and
extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at
times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with
wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late
Thursday through the end of the week.
Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind
gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday
through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below
will be common.
* WHERE...All of central Iowa.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night. Snow
late Wednesday into Thursday. Strong winds and extreme cold
Thursday into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&