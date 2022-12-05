GAS TRACKER: Minnesota prices nearing $3 per gallon; Iowa as low as $2.83 Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Dec. 5 Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Olmsted County 3 arrested after execution of search warrant in Rochester Jul 1, 2022 Community OCSO investigating Wednesday assault at Stewartville High School Updated Nov 4, 2022 Cerro Gordo County StormTeam 3: Severe weather hits northern Iowa, southern Minnesota; more on the way? Updated Dec 2, 2021 News More rainfall expected Friday night into Saturday Apr 28, 2022 Coronavirus Drugmaker seeks FDA approval for first oral COVID-19 treatment Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Police: 2 arrested, 1 hospitalized after weekend robbery in Rochester Updated Dec 9, 2021 Recommended for you