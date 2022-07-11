GAS TRACKER: Minnesota is $4.61 per gallon, Iowa at $4.47 Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of July 11. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Coronavirus US airlines, travel industry push White House to end pre-travel testing May 31, 2022 Health Olmsted and Fillmore County kids to be tested for chemical exposure Updated Dec 2, 2021 Coronavirus Are people complying with the Med City mask mandate? Updated Jan 18, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Mason City man accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at fairgrounds Updated Jan 12, 2022 News DFL & GOP conventions bring in $2.3M to boost Rochester's economy Updated May 19, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Mason City duo plead not guilty to violent robbery Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you