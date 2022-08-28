GAS TRACKER: Minnesota average at $3.81 per gallon, Iowa at $3.55 Aug 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Aug. 28. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Cerro Gordo County Wanted Mason City man taken into custody after vehicle, foot pursuit Updated Jul 1, 2022 Local The Austin Bruins lead the central division right now Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Semi and pickup collide on Highway 57 in Dodge County Dec 15, 2021 Cerro Gordo County One sentence, one dismissal over marijuana discovered near Clear Lake Updated Dec 9, 2021 News Rochester man gets decade in federal prison for arson during George Floyd riots Updated Jan 14, 2022 Iowa Investigation underway related to the West Hancock school district Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you