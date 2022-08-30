GAS TRACKER: Minnesota average at $3.77 per gallon, Iowa at $3.51 Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Aug. 30. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News Mason City man gets probation for road rage incident May 16, 2022 News Alternate side parking starts Sunday evening in Mason City Updated Feb 20, 2022 Local Drivers encouraged to consider choosing ethanol at the pump Updated Mar 10, 2022 Archive Treasure Island Resort & Casino is hosting live entertainment again Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Sen. Grassley visits with North Iowa constituents Updated Jan 28, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Mason City woman accused of stealing from a church pleads not guilty Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you