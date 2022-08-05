GAS TRACKER: Iowa's prices are lowest in the country; Find a county-by-county breakdown here Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Aug. 5. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Archive GoFundMe page created for father of three who was killed in bicycle crash Updated Dec 2, 2021 Weather StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory through Monday in southern Minnesota Updated Jan 10, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Amanda Ragan retiring as executive director of Community Kitchen of North Iowa Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Sheriff: Man arrested in Rochester had felony warrants out of NE Iowa Updated Jan 3, 2022 Iowa Mason City woman pleads not guilty to Floyd County burglaries Updated Dec 2, 2021 Health Drive-through vaccine clinic offered in Rochester Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you