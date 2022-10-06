GAS TRACKER: Average price per gallon spikes around the area, around $3.80 in most counties Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Prices have jumped more than 30 cents in some counties since Monday. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Cerro Gordo County CG Public Health offering flu vaccine clinics Updated Dec 2, 2021 News April is fundraising month at ROCA climbing center Updated Apr 3, 2022 Local Electric transportation options gain popularity as gas prices rise Updated Mar 8, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Mason City city council approves structure and repair cost analysis contract for Mohawk Square Updated Apr 6, 2022 Coronavirus Rochester businesses begin taking masking precautions as delta variant surges Updated Dec 2, 2021 Community Thursdays Downtown popular with artists Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you