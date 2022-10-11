Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Toggle navigation
Menu
Site search
Search
67°
Menu
Search
Open user controls
Log In Using Your Account
Log In
Don't have an account?
Sign Up Today
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Facebook
Twitter
News
Weather
Sports
Video
Community
Contact Us
Deals
GAS TRACKER
Prices by county
KIMT Contests
Enter and win!
Breaking
Check those tickets! A $2M Powerball ticket was sold in Forest City
Close
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
GAS TRACKER: Average price per gallon in Minnesota $3.79, Iowa at $3.72
Oct 11, 2022
Oct 11, 2022
Updated
1 min ago
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Here's the latest as of Oct. 11.
Gas prices IA/MN
Infogram
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
More From KIMT News 3
Olmsted County
REQUIRED, AGAIN: Mask requirement in Rochester will begin Sunday
Updated
Jan 16, 2022
Iowa
Clear Lake man to stand trial over 100 mph pursuit in Worth County
Updated
Dec 2, 2021
Cerro Gordo County
Another gas station robbery reported in Mason City, this time in NE part of town
Updated
Jan 26, 2022
News
Third teen pleads guilty in Mason City double-stabbing
Mar 30, 2022
Local
Larping group in Rochester wants to teach others the sport
Updated
Dec 2, 2021
Freeborn/Mower counties
New superintendent for Albert Lea Schools ready for new experience
Updated
Jun 4, 2022
Recommended for you
© Copyright 2022
Allen Media Broadcasting
, 112 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.