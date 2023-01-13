GAS TRACKER: Average price in Minnesota and Iowa sits at $3.13 Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Jan. 13. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News Rain likely for Tuesday Night into Wednesday May 23, 2022 News Guilty plea over Mitchell County child sex abuse Jun 14, 2022 Iowa Police: Officer-involved shooting reported in Kossuth Co. prior to high-speed chase Updated Dec 2, 2021 Community Water safety is for all ages Updated Dec 2, 2021 Archive Olmsted County Public Health is weighing in on Rochester's mask mandate Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Rochester man pleads guilty to stealing copper from vacant home Jul 6, 2022 Recommended for you