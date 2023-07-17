GAS TRACKER: Average in Minnesota is $3.43, Iowa at $3.33 Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of July 17. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 National Biden announces $10,000 in student loan relief for borrowers making less than $125,000 after months of intense internal debate Updated Aug 24, 2022 News Rochester City Council votes to remove residential parking permit requirements Oct 4, 2022 Local Weekend fires in Olmsted County destroy a building, damage motorcycles in different incident Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz Cabinet members Updated Dec 2, 2021 News MnDOT calls for cautious driving as snow storm rolls through SE Minnesota Updated Jan 18, 2023 News Periods of snow expected tonight through Friday Updated Dec 15, 2022 Recommended for you