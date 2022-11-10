GAS TRACKER: Average in Minnesota at $3.60, and Iowa sits at $3.55 Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of Nov. 10 Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Local Three Minnesotans on the USA gymnastics Olympic team inspires local gymnasts Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Winter Weather Advisory for many southern MN, northern Iowa counties throughout Monday Updated Dec 5, 2021 News Preparing for wild weather forecasted for Wednesday Updated Dec 14, 2021 Cerro Gordo County North Iowa doctor urges folks to keep up with routine checkups Updated Feb 17, 2022 Iowa Decorah Police investigating report of shooting in Walmart parking lot Updated May 17, 2022 Community Miracle Field needs your help to keep America's favorite past time accessible and safe Apr 19, 2022 Recommended for you