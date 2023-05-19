GAS TRACKER: Average in Minnesota $3.49, Iowa at $3.42 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's the latest as of May 19. Gas prices IA/MN Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News Lanesboro groups raise over $12,000 to help Ukrainian refugees Updated May 23, 2022 Crime & Courts Three men convicted over fight at Hancock County campground Updated Aug 3, 2022 News Rochester city leaders welcome Chinese Delegation for the first time in years Updated Mar 10, 2023 News Get safer holiday package deliveries in Mason City Nov 6, 2022 News Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV Nov 14, 2022 Iowa 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County Updated Aug 21, 2022 Recommended for you