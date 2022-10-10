Gas prices continue to rise following spike in demand

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Regular unleaded gas hit $3.85 dollars a gallon on Monday as prices continue to rise across the nation.
GasBuddy said the increase in prices at the pump is in part due to OPEC+'s announcement to cut down its barrel production, which has led to a 20% surge in costs.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the move by the oil group has yet to happen and most of the price increases can be blamed on speculators and the global market.
"They have not even started this yet but the moment is made, markets react. So, we have speculators who do not want anything to do with the physical commodity of oil but want to make money off of it," Hardy said.
Hardy added that there are two ways gas prices could decrease.
"Reduce our demand for gasoline. So, therefore drive less or we need to increase the supply. We have something happening right now. We have a handful of refineries in the California region that are reopening and if those get up to capacity and get refining that crude oil into petroleum, which therefore turns into gasoline for us, then we have a chance here of keeping those gas prices from doing that spike up again. That is where we are at right now," Hardy said.
You can follow our gas tracker here.