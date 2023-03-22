Gardening Tips for Spring

ROCHESTER, Minn.--With these warmer temperatures, you might be eager to bring out those gardening tools.
Chris Graves, the general manager of Jim Whiting Nursery and Garden Center , however, says when it comes to gardening for the spring, you may want to ease into it.
He says in order to maintain a green thumb, the secrets to planting are good quality products and using the right soil. with poor soil, a plant is more prone to holding water which leads to drowning.
For those looking for less maintenance, Graves suggests starting off with drought-tolerant plants like geraniums or shade plants like begonias.
As a reminder, he says the fastest way to kill a plant is with over-watering and cold temperatures. In fact, Graves says the first frost-free day for plants is typically in the middle of May.
“We all get eager because we've been locked up in the house in the cold weather all winter long but spring doesn't come for quite awhile to southern Minnesota.” Graves says. “Around the first to mid-part of April we can go out and start getting the beds cleaned up and the gardens cleaned up.”
Even annual flowers and plants, like larkspurs and cosmos have to stay heated to above 55 degrees--a temperature that has yet to hit in the area.