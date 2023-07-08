Garden club offers tours to educate the community

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Rochester Garden and Flower Cub is working to connect the community with nature through their annual garden tour.
The tour kicked off Saturday at Rochester Community Technical College's S.M.A.R.T Garden and continued on to 5 other gardens throughout Northwest Rochester. Some of the gardens featured in the tour were selected by the club to show off.
Pamela Hein, the club's coordinator says, “They all have different features and different types of gardens. So there's always something for everyone. They're available to anyone in the public to come and sit a spell or tour and spend at their leisure."
Since 1929 the Garden and Flower Club has been dedicated to sharing gardening tips and activities.
The gardening club meets at 6pm every third Thursday of each month at the Eagles club. Meetings are open to the public.