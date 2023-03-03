Gamesboro convention kicks off its first year today

LANESBORO, Minn. - A new gaming convention is kicking off today for a three-day event of good times and great games.
It's called Gamesboro - a three day event that brings tabletop and roleplaying gamers together to socialize and share in the joy of their hobby.
Tonight there will be a "nerd trivia" session to start off the weekend with gaming-related trivia.
There will also be pick-up tabletop gaming today and tomorrow that is open to the public, and a special celebration feast for those officially registered for the convention.
Registration for the event is full, but anyone is welcome to bring their own games to play, and the nerd trivia and pick-up gaming tables will be open to the public all weekend.
"Come on down to Lanesboro anyway," said Johnathon Levine, co-organizer of Gamesboro. "We're going to have open gaming tables all over town."
For more, visit the Gamesboro website.