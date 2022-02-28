Funding sought to improve Graham Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Work is being done to improve Olmsted County's Graham Park Fairgrounds.
The county is asking for $20 million to improve its facilities. According to deputy county administrator Pete Giesen, the county has been looking to improve the park for the past five years.
In an updated master plan they asked for state bonding dollars to add an exhibition hall. This would replace buildings that are near the end of their usage. The county also would like to use the money to add a permanent pavilion for its farmers market.
"Graham Park is used with over a thousand events currently so the county board is looking to invest in a way that just makes Graham Park an even more positive feature of our community," says Giesen. "It's encouraging to see that it's gonna get and has received a number of positive facelifts. Being part of that is nice to see."
The county will have to wait for Minnesota's current legislative session to end to know if it received state funding. If Olmsted County receives the money, construction on the new exhibition hall will begin sometime later this year.