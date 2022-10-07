 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Former southern Minnesota youth pastor pleads guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

  • 0
Sean Masopust

Sean Masopust

OWATONNA, Minn. – A former youth pastor has entered a guilty plea for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Sean Patrick Masopust, 32 of Owatonna, was booked into the Steele County Jail on earlier this year and was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.  Court documents state that Masopust had inappropriate contact with a youth group member at Northridge Church in the summer of 2018 when Masopust was 28 and the victim was 17.

This week, Masopust entered a guilty plea in the case. A sentencing date has not been set. 

Investigators say the relationship involved social media messages, nude photos, and some physical contact but no sexual intercourse. The victim told law enforcement Masopust initiated the relationship and she just went along with it.

Owatonna police say they were informed of the inappropriate behavior in December 2021 by Northridge Church.

Recommended for you