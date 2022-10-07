Former southern Minnesota youth pastor pleads guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

OWATONNA, Minn. – A former youth pastor has entered a guilty plea for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 32 of Owatonna, was booked into the Steele County Jail on earlier this year and was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state that Masopust had inappropriate contact with a youth group member at Northridge Church in the summer of 2018 when Masopust was 28 and the victim was 17.
This week, Masopust entered a guilty plea in the case. A sentencing date has not been set.
Investigators say the relationship involved social media messages, nude photos, and some physical contact but no sexual intercourse. The victim told law enforcement Masopust initiated the relationship and she just went along with it.
Owatonna police say they were informed of the inappropriate behavior in December 2021 by Northridge Church.