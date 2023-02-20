 Skip to main content
Former felon fights for second chances

  • Updated
  • 0
Former felon fights for second chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Minnesota Supreme Court left the felon voting issue to state lawmakers, those in favor of the bill argue it's a violation of basic human rights. Those with a felony background says it keeps them from having a second chance.

Justin McNeal is one of the individuals who's directly impacted by the bill. He says he was in and out of the prison system from his teenage years to age 33 due to substance abuse. 

He says during his last sentence, he told himself, things needed to change.

"If I don't change now, this is going to be the story for the rest of my life. I'm either going to use until I die or I'm going to end up in prison over and over again."

On his last release, McNeal was court ordered to treatment. He says quitting drugs was easy, but adjusting to society was much harder.

With some help from his probation officer - and some soul searching - McNeal was able to overcome his past.

At 36 now, McNeal serves as director of justice involved programs for the Minnesota Recovery Connection-- aiming to get those with a criminal background back on track.

He works to educate convicts on recovery programs and teaches them how to re-enter society so they don't end up back behind bars.

McNeal says, “I'm a firm believer in second chances. I believe that if you can guide someone correctly, anybody is capable in seeing chance in themselves and doing it. And that you should not be judged for the rest of your life for a mistake or two that you made when you were younger or when you were going through something difficult in your life and you didn't know how to deal with it.”

Based on a 2023 World Population Review report, about 25 percent of those who are released, end up back in prison within three years.  

"I can't say that we can get everybody but I think that we can give a lot of people a much better fighting chance at surviving outside of prison walls by guiding them through that process,” McNeal says.

McNeal says his thoughts on the toss up of felon voting right tells him individuals with a dark past will still struggle to re-enter society with a clean slate.

"So even though you've made mistakes, even though you've shown society that you've done your time… It delivers a message that says 'you're still not good enough.”

