Football and beer are coming together

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.– A Rochester organization and a Pine Island business and partnering up to create a sturdy team.
The Med City Freeze football team and South x Southeast Minnesota Brewing Company are working together to make something big in order to expand their reach throughout Olmsted County.
The Med City Freeze is a 9-man adult minor league football team in Rochester made up of 42 players and has been working to gain more exposure within the community.
The South x Southest Brewing Company dubs itself as the 'big blue barn' that some people may have spotted along the frontage road of Highway 52 . They are also still working to gain ammunition after it's open in late 2019.
The brewing company has now connected with the Med City Freeze as their sponsor and both say why the partnership is important.
"Knowing that they were a local team and kind of small like us.” co-owner of the brewery, Ann Fahy-Gust says. “It's like, 'yeah, that's how everybody grows together.' So we've worked with other small teams.”
One of the Freeze players, Jarvis Green says, "we're still trying to get out there and get active in the community. We're just trying to show them that we're here, that we care about our kids in the area. We're just trying to raise awareness for this stuff and bring everybody to have a good time."
Community members can support the Med City Freeze at their next home game on Saturday, June 24 at 5pm, where they will take on the Mountain Lake Lakers at the Mayo High School field.