Florida Man coming to Rochester to set Pickleball World Record

ROCHESTER, Minn,-- Tuesday is the big day for one Florida man who is coming to Rochester in an attempt to achieve the Guinness World Record for pickleball. It’s all happening at 11a.m. at Chip Shots.
Dean Matt , a pilot from Sarasota, Florida is hoping to set the world record for fastest time to play 48 pickleball games in all 48 contiguous states, within 48 days.
The record attempt began on May 1 in Dean's six-passenger, single-engine aircraft and is expected to end on May 26.
Rochester will be Dean's 25th stop, where he will take on Chad Clark--a fire fighter for the City of Rochester, and his partner.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Chip Shots General Manager, Hannah White, to see how they're feeling about being one of the stops for the record.
"Really exciting, because that gives us recognition more than just Minnesota.” White says. “So it's going to be broadcasted through all the states that they're going to be visiting. So it's kind of exciting that a little restaurant--bar area in Rochester, Minnesota is going to be known worldwide."
Initially , Rochester native and former Minnesota Vikings player, Marcus Sherels was expected to participate, however, pulled out of the match due to a back injury.