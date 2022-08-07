Flood Watch issued around the area through Monday after heavy rainfall

Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A moist atmosphere combined with training storms will result in a heightened flash flooding potential. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
.1 to 3 inches of rainfall have fallen over the affected counties overnight, however the stronger rain producing cells have remained in Iowa. An additional 1 to 2 inches are still possible this morning, so isolated flooding is still possible. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Minnesota, including the following counties, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 2 to 4 inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and northwest Iowa, including the following counties, in north central Iowa, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth. In northwest Iowa, Emmet and Palo Alto.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall has already fallen across parts of the watch area and with several rounds of storms still possible across the area through this morning, the threat for flash flooding remains. Total rainfall amounts will exceed 5 inches in some areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.