Flash Flood Warning issued in some counties

Flood Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Dodge and Mower.
* WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1039 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Austin, Brownsdale, Lansing, Mayville, Oslo, Mapleview, Waltham, Sargeant, County Roads 1 And 15 and County Roads 1 And 7. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Waseca
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR NORTHWESTERN FREEBORN AND SOUTHERN WASECA COUNTIES... At 948 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in New Richland. Between 3.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Storms are beginning to weaken, however an additional amount of around an inch is possible through the rest of this morning. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... New Richland, Hartland, Otisco and Matawan. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Mitchell
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Mitchell County in north central Iowa...
* Until 245 PM CDT.
* At 1134 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.25 to 2.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... McIntire, County Roads T 54 And A 31 and Bailey. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.25-2.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Mitchell
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MITCHELL COUNTY... At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Osage, Mitchell, Highway 18 And County T 38 and Osage Spring Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flood Advisory
Areas Affected: Mitchell
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Iowa, Mitchell. In southeast Minnesota, Mower.
* WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1017 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Adams, Riceville, Stacyville, McIntire, Taopi, Meyer, Bailey, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Johnsburg, Little Cedar, Highway 218 And County T 40 and County Roads 4 And 8. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
