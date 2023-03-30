 Skip to main content
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Five families still without housing after evacuating Creekside Apartments

Creekside Apartments Sign

The Creekside Apartments sign in front of the building that was condemned last week.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A week after the emergency evacuation of an apartment complex, the fallout is still being felt.

Five of the 13 families that were forced to leave Creekside Apartments after the building's condemnation are still without permanent housing.

The families have been staying in hotels since their eviction, with all expenses being paid by the county's Housing Redevelopment Authority.

Mary O'Neil, the program manager of the Housing Stability Team, says that logistics of obtaining new housing has slowed the process.

"Housing is not that easy to come by," she said. "There is some choice in the matter, of course, depending on where they want to live. It is just something that we need to work through and it will take time."

Progress is being made, however. Two of the remaining families have made steps to secure future homes.

"We have one family who has already obtained other housing, so they'll be moving in in the next couple of weeks," said O'Neil. "Of the other four families, one has expressed interest in returning to Creekside in a different unit, in a different building that is vacant right now.

The county is currently considering taking legal action against the Creekside owners to compensation the families' bills.

