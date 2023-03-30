Five families still without housing after evacuating Creekside Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A week after the emergency evacuation of an apartment complex, the fallout is still being felt.
Five of the 13 families that were forced to leave Creekside Apartments after the building's condemnation are still without permanent housing.
The families have been staying in hotels since their eviction, with all expenses being paid by the county's Housing Redevelopment Authority.
Mary O'Neil, the program manager of the Housing Stability Team, says that logistics of obtaining new housing has slowed the process.
"Housing is not that easy to come by," she said. "There is some choice in the matter, of course, depending on where they want to live. It is just something that we need to work through and it will take time."
Progress is being made, however. Two of the remaining families have made steps to secure future homes.
"We have one family who has already obtained other housing, so they'll be moving in in the next couple of weeks," said O'Neil. "Of the other four families, one has expressed interest in returning to Creekside in a different unit, in a different building that is vacant right now.
The county is currently considering taking legal action against the Creekside owners to compensation the families' bills.