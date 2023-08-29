First set of prescription drug prices set for negotiation

KIMT NEWS 3– The Biden Administration announced the first 10 prescription drugs that will be up for Medicare price negotiation starting in 2026. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is in support of the new legislation which will lift the 20-year ban on Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors.
Sen. Klobuchar says seniors should have the same rights as private entities, veterans and the department of defense to negotiate affordable care.
Prescription drug prices in the U.S. are more than 250 percent higher than other competing countries. The 25 brand name products that Medicare spends the most on has also tripled in the average cost and has become hard to afford for nearly 50 million seniors.
Klobuchar says three ways to get a handle on this legislation is to pass laws that keep major pharmaceutical companies from paying off generic brands, slowing down imports of prescription drugs and to keep the companies from 'product hopping' based on minor changes. She says the new legislation is already helping people in Minnesota.
"This new policy has already lowered the cost of daily living for over 27,000 Minnesotans and we're continuing to work on a bill to cap insulin costs for everyone.” Sen. Klobuchar stated. “Not just for seniors because I know three companies have already said they are going to do it voluntarily."
Klobuchar says currently there are already eight major corporations with lawsuits against the negotiation. She says, however, she believes the legislation will prevail with support from the Biden Administration and groups like AARP.
The first ten drugs selected for Medicare drug price negotiation to lower prices are:
Eliquis, which prevents and treats blood clots and was taken by 3,505,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Jardiance, which treats diabetes and heart failure and was taken by 1,321,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Xarelto, which prevents and treats blood clots and reduces risks for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease. This drug was taken by 1,311,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Januvia, which treats diabetes and was taken by 885,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year;
Farxiga, which treats diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease, and was taken by 639,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Entresto, which treats heart failure and was taken by 521,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Enbrel, which treats rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis, and was taken by 47,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Imbruvica, which treats blood cancers and was taken by 22,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Stelara, which treats psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and Ulcerative Colitis, and was taken by 20,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.
Fiasp, Fiasp FlexTouch, Fiasp PenFill, Novolog, Novolog Flexpen, and Novolog Penfill which treat diabetes and were taken by 763,000 Medicare Part D enrollees last year.