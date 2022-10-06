Fire Prevention Week: 'Fire won't wait - plan your escape'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The National Fire Protection Association's fire prevention week starts this Sunday! This year's is a little extra special - it's the 100th anniversary.
According to the NFPA, today's homes burn faster than ever. This year's Fire Prevention Week campaign is: "Fire won't wait - plan your escape."
Rochester Fire Department said the number one cause of home fires are cooking fires.
You may have as little as two minutes, or even less time, to safely escape a home fire from the time a smoke alarm sounds.
The NFPA said your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning-- like having an escape plan in place for your household.
K.C. Clark with RFD when it comes to making an escape plan for your household, families should agree on a meeting spot outside the house if a fire does break out, like a tree or at a neighbors house.
Clark also said there are some yard burns that aren't allowed in Rochester that residents should be aware of.
"Leaves are going to start to fall on the ground soon," said Clark. "We just want to remind our citizens that in the city of Rochester, you're not allowed to burn leaves and yard waste in your yard. You can have a bonfire in your yard - but even there you have to have some safety tips in mind. We have a pamphlet on our website that you can navigate to and that'll tell you all the things allowed by the city ordinances, as far as fires go. A big no-no is burning leaves. It causes a lot of smoke, a lot of disruption, a lot of nuisance to others in the community."
RFD is also warning residents of heightened fall fire incidents in the area.
"Chimney fires - a lot of people will be starting their chimneys soon," said Clark. "A lot of people are starting up their furnace for the first time. We always recommend to get the furnace, water heater, those kind of things checked by a professional yearly. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer which often times is caused by faulty appliances like furnaces and water heaters."
Daylight Savings is closer than we think - and its a great time to replace smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries.
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, all five Rochester fire stations will be having open houses from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. for Fire Prevention Week.