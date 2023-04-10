Finding Madeline Kingsbury campaign hangs fliers in local businesses

PRESTON, Minn. - Ten days after Madeline Kingsbury was last seen, friends and family are still working hard to bring her home.

Members of the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page have started a new campaign of hanging fliers in every local business they can.

The fliers, containing information about Kingsbury and the investigation of her disappearance, can be found throughout most of Fillmore County.

In Mabel, one of the center points of the Kingsbury searches, fliers hang in the windows of nearly every shop on Main Street.

The story is similar in nearby towns. Shelly Hanson, owner of the B&B Bowl and Restaurant in Preston, recalled members of the group asking her to help their cause.

"Well, the people were reaching out on Facebook and stuff," she said. "[They asked] 'Anybody wanting to hang fliers?' and of course, we're more than willing to do so."

Soon enough, the entire bowling alley was covered in fliers bearing Kingsbury's story. The front door, the register, and even the bathrooms had posters hanging on them. For Hanson, it was important that the community not miss the message.

"I think the more you can get the public involved, the more people are looking," she said. "Small towns, that's what they do."

The flier campaign comes after the Winona Police Department called off the large, organized search for Kingsbury last Saturday after almost 2,000 volunteers scoured the entire area faster than authorities had anticipated.

The Finding Madeline Kingsbury page is still organizing small searches without the help of police, which will be conducted every day this week at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Sign-up forms can be found on their Facebook.