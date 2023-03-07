 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Financial literacy classes could become required to graduate

  • Updated
  • 0

Minnesota lawmakers are looking into the possibility of requiring financial literacy courses for a student to graduate high school. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall explains why some think that the step is needed to help kids in the future

MINNESOTA.--In 2021 talks of adding financial literacy courses as a high school graduation requirement made their way around the Minnesota House. 

 

That same idea was brought up again recently during a senate Education Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday.

 

ACCORDING TO EXPERIAN, FINANCIAL LITERACY IS A CONFIDENT UNDERSTANDING OF SAVING, INVESTING AND DEBT IN ORDER TO SUPPORT LIFE GOALS LIKE EDUCATION OR ENTREPRENEURSHIP. 

 

When the bill was presented back in 2021, by Rep. Hodan Hassan, (DFL-Minneapolis), it was met with support from the Republican party. However, pushback came with it's effective date of the 2021-2022 school year , and conflict with other elective classes in schools.  as of now, the bill is currently tabled.

 

The Minnesota Department of Health's  Personal Responsibility Education Program, or "PREP"--outlines what content could make financial education programs successful. Some of those include homeownership and retirement planning, credit management and basic saving.

 

Ed Beaver, Agency Manager at Country Financial in Rochester says having an understanding of finances is necessary to have at an early age.

 

He says with his company, clients are often seeking a blueprint to investing.

 

“Most don't know where to start or put off starting their plan because they don't know where to begin. Having a financial advisor early to help, even in the early stages of planning will allow for long term success." Beaver says.

 

