Financial literacy classes could become required to graduate

MINNESOTA.--In 2021 talks of adding financial literacy courses as a high school graduation requirement made their way around the Minnesota House.
That same idea was brought up again recently during a senate Education Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday.
ACCORDING TO EXPERIAN, FINANCIAL LITERACY IS A CONFIDENT UNDERSTANDING OF SAVING, INVESTING AND DEBT IN ORDER TO SUPPORT LIFE GOALS LIKE EDUCATION OR ENTREPRENEURSHIP.
When the bill was presented back in 2021, by Rep. Hodan Hassan, (DFL-Minneapolis), it was met with support from the Republican party. However, pushback came with it's effective date of the 2021-2022 school year , and conflict with other elective classes in schools. as of now, the bill is currently tabled.
The Minnesota Department of Health's Personal Responsibility Education Program, or "PREP"--outlines what content could make financial education programs successful. Some of those include homeownership and retirement planning, credit management and basic saving.
Ed Beaver, Agency Manager at Country Financial in Rochester says having an understanding of finances is necessary to have at an early age.
He says with his company, clients are often seeking a blueprint to investing.
“Most don't know where to start or put off starting their plan because they don't know where to begin. Having a financial advisor early to help, even in the early stages of planning will allow for long term success." Beaver says.