Federal state-by-state funding effort to cover winter heating bills

WASHINGTON D.C., - The Biden Administration is distributing an additional 4.5 billion dollars in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs over the winter.
The funding boost is part of the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan which was signed into law in March of last year.
Today the Biden-Harris administration announced that Minnesota has received a record $273.6 million for the low income home energy assistance program.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce says they typically receive $115 million a year, more than doubling the normal funding level of the low income home energy assistance program.
Iowa has received a record $128.4 million.
Michael Schmitz, Minnesota Department of Commerce Energy Assistance Program Director says, “Worst case scenario if somebody is not able to have their heat on or if their heating system stops working when it's cold like this - it can be deadly in a state like Minnesota, we want to be sure everyone is able to afford their energy, and keep their heat on.”
Schmitz says an estimated 600,000 households in Minnesota will be eligible for energy assistance - that includes both renters and homeowners.
He says this increase in funding would benefit the amount received substantially.
“The average amount is $1,100 - double what it typically would be - max is $3,200. We’ve spent over $60 million already paying for people's energy bills.” says Schmitz.
The state of Minnesota administered the federal funding through 28 local partners including Rochester’s Three Rivers Community Action.
“It could be you, a neighbor, friend, relative, we encourage everybody who may need this help to apply,” he says.
To apply for energy assistance, Energy Assistance Program.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce created these videos for energy saving help.
English version 12 energy saving tips
Spanish version 12 energy saving tips
Somali Version 12 energy saving tips
Hmong version 12 energy saving tips