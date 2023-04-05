Family offering $50K reward to solve the mystery of a missing SE Minnesota woman

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A missing southeastern Minnesota woman left her home on involuntary and suspicious conditions, authorities said Wednesday.
Speaking and flanked by family members of Madeline Kingsbury, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams laid out a timeline of her disappearance on March 31.
Kingsbury’s sister, Megan, said during the press conference that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information regarding her whereabouts.
Williams said Kingsbury, a mother of two, dropped off her children at daycare at 8 a.m. along with the father of the children.
The van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler, returned home at 8:15 a.m. and left the house around 10 a.m. and traveled down County Rd. 12 and Highway 43 into the eastern part of Fillmore County.
The van returned to the home at around 1:30 p.m.
“Investigators have searched the van and the residence. Her phone, the jacket she was wearing, her wallet and ID were found in the home,” Williams said.
Authorities did not single out a suspect or a specific person of interest.
They said searches have occurred by foot, by vehicle and by water and air.
“No stone is being left unturned,” Williams said.
Williams also said Kingsbury’s two children are safe. The family said it will continue to do everything in its power to bring her home.
“We will remain loud about this and advocate about Madeline,” her sister said.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-search-for-maddi