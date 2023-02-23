Families and businesses in Rochester deal with the snowy aftermath of the storm

ROCHESTER, Minn - Heavy amounts of snow hit neighborhood homes and car dealerships across the city.
Families were hard at work today clearing their driveways and walkways. Erika Añes and her two children were shoveling the hefty snow during the morning.
"It's pretty bad. We got a thick snow this morning. It's hard, it's heavy, but I got a good team here to help me clear our driveway and walkway,” said Añes.
Chevrolet brought our plow trucks and Bobcat machinery to clear the snow off the lot and cars. The Chevrolet staff started working on removing the snow at 8:30 am.
"Thankfully, this morning it's been pretty mild compared to the last few days, but as long as you stay on top of it we'll have the lot ready and have it ready for customers to come in,” said Sales Manager, Nate Kolstad.
The team effort allowed the car dealership to open right on time.