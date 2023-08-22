Extreme heat making playground equipment dangerous

ROCHESTER, MN.--Excessive heat warnings remain in the forecast and if you're planning to take your child to the playground, officials say--don't get burned.
The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation says they try to incorporate lighter colored equipment at parks that won't absorb as much heat.
However, parks like Cascade Lake have a number of metal slides and handle bars that can easily reach over 90 degrees on a hot day.
Ben Boldt of Rochester Parks and Recreation say taking children out to play when it's cooler in the day could reduce heat related injuries.
“On days like today where we're over 100 degrees in heat index, just about any surface will get hot on you.” he says. “So try to check it out yourself before you let you little ones climb all over the equipment can potentially get avoided."
Boldt encourages parents to take their children to the city's splashpads, beaches, and pools.