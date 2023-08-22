 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Extreme heat making playground equipment dangerous

  • Updated
As the temperatures reach the triple digits, doctors are recommending keep your kids of the playground. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells us just how dangerous the heat can make playgrounds.

ROCHESTER, MN.--Excessive heat warnings remain in the forecast and if you're planning to take your child to the playground, officials say--don't get burned. 

 

The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation says they try to incorporate lighter colored equipment at parks that won't absorb as much heat. 

 

However, parks like Cascade Lake have a number of metal slides and handle bars that can easily reach over 90 degrees on a hot day. 

 

Ben Boldt of Rochester Parks and Recreation  say taking children out to play when it's cooler in the day could reduce heat related injuries. 

 

“On days like today where we're over 100 degrees in heat index, just about any surface will get hot on you.” he says. “So try to check it out yourself before you let you little ones climb all over the equipment can  potentially get avoided."

 

Boldt encourages parents to take their children to the city's splashpads, beaches, and pools. 

 

