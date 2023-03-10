Exploring the Rochester Home and Lifestyle show

ROCHESTER,Minn.--The Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show is the place to be for all from new home concepts to even a new home.
A non-profit that specializes in affordable housing shared what their goals for are the community.
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity has been working locally to not only build homes, but also building stronger communities.
The non-profit says they believe in affordable housing, and their mission is to help community members purchase homes with low-cost mortgages by refurbishing properties or starting builds from the ground up.
The organization offers 'sweat-equity' hours where homeowners put in work to build their own homes, commit time to their resell store, or do volunteer work.
Homeowner Services Manager, Cheryl Gleghorn from Two Rivers shares what the outcome often looks like.
She says it’s important for the homeowners to “live in a neighborhood where if they have kids or extended family, they can feel safe where they live.”
Gleghorn says after the housing process, they continue to work with homeowners in maintaining their property.