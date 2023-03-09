 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Reported across the Region...

.During the afternoon, snow totals primarily ranged from 1 to 3
inches. The snow will continue to fall tonight with the highest
totals occurring this evening. Additional snow totals will range
from 1 to 4 inches with the highest totals in western Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several slide-offs and accidents have been reported late this
afternoon and early evening. If traveling tonight, slow down and
allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Total snowfall will range from 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Explore Minnesota hosts a roundtable with local leaders about tourism’s impact on Minnesota economies

  • Updated
  • 0

Tourism leaders are hoping to boost visits to Minnesota's lakes, trails and local businesses.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Explore Minnesota and panelists discuss how increasing Explore Minnesota’s budget would benefit the Southeastern Minnesota economy.

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced budget recommendations for 'Explore Minnesota’ that would increase its budget significantly.

Experience Rochester, Visit Winona, Little Thistle Brewery, and Minnesota Marine Art Museum were all present at the meeting with Executive Director of Explore Minnesota hosting.

They discussed how the increase in funding would spread more awareness of local tourist attractions in Minnesota. Little Thistle Brewery says involving local businesses in popular events around the area would help retain more people and businesses.

70% of people that visit Rochester are there for medical-related reasons. Rochester Experience believes it’s essential to appeal to this group.

"Mayo Clinic has done a ton of research to realize that when people are done with their appointments, they want to forget about their appointments. They want to get out and see not just Rochester, but the region,” said Rochester Experience Joe Ward. 

 

