Explore Minnesota hosts a roundtable with local leaders about tourism’s impact on Minnesota economies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Explore Minnesota and panelists discuss how increasing Explore Minnesota’s budget would benefit the Southeastern Minnesota economy.
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced budget recommendations for 'Explore Minnesota’ that would increase its budget significantly.
Experience Rochester, Visit Winona, Little Thistle Brewery, and Minnesota Marine Art Museum were all present at the meeting with Executive Director of Explore Minnesota hosting.
They discussed how the increase in funding would spread more awareness of local tourist attractions in Minnesota. Little Thistle Brewery says involving local businesses in popular events around the area would help retain more people and businesses.
70% of people that visit Rochester are there for medical-related reasons. Rochester Experience believes it’s essential to appeal to this group.
"Mayo Clinic has done a ton of research to realize that when people are done with their appointments, they want to forget about their appointments. They want to get out and see not just Rochester, but the region,” said Rochester Experience Joe Ward.