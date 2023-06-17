Exotic pet store opens in the Med City

ROCHESTER, MN.-- One man’s love for animals and drive to turn his life around has led to the opening of a new exotic pet store.
Johnny Lewis, owner and breeder of JDI Pythons and says he needed to find an outlet to replace a drinking issue– and after buying his kids a snake, the rest was history.
Lewis says with just three months in business, the store now has over 200 snakes of different breeds, as well as animals like quails, rabbits, lizards and parrots.
He says JDI helps the community to understand exotic animals , and for those who may be hesitant--Lewis says the first step is to touch them.
When asked what his vision is for the store, Lewis says it’s to go beyond just selling pets.
"I want to do birthday parties and education just to get more people involved in the city. Get kids to understand that there's more things out there than drugs and alcohol. "he says.
Lewis adds they are looking to move locations soon but have not yet decided where their new spot will be.
For those interested in checking out PDI Pythons, their hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 3pm to 8pm and Saturday from 1pm to 8pm.