Enterprise bringing truck rental service to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A familiar name in the car rental industry is expanding their truck branch into the Med City.
Enterprise Truck Rental, an offshoot of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, purchased a showroom off that previously operated as Kinsella's Auto Sales.
The showroom is currently being remodeled and having new plumbing installed.
An Enterprise Holdings company spokesperson released the following statement:
“In the coming months, Enterprise Truck Rental will be opening in Rochester to serve the thriving business community. The branch will offer light & medium duty commercial vehicles including 16-26’ box trucks, tow-capable pickups, and a wide variety of cargo vans. The Enterprise Truck Rental branch will be conveniently located off Highway 52 North to support the Rochester area.”
The location is expected to open in June.