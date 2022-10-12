Elevated fire danger Wednesday and Thursday in parts of viewing area

Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow... West to northwest winds will increase by this afternoon and into the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods especially in western Iowa. Relative humidity will also fall to low levels this afternoon, resulting in a high fire danger with any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire weather danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be somewhat higher. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON... Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to as low as 25 percent with northwesterly winds gusting up to 35 mph across portions of western and southern Minnesota. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.