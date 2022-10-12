 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low relative
humidity will result in a very high fire danger. Burning is
strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Elevated fire danger Wednesday and Thursday in parts of viewing area

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow... West to northwest winds will increase by this afternoon and into the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods especially in western Iowa. Relative humidity will also fall to low levels this afternoon, resulting in a high fire danger with any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire weather danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be somewhat higher. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.

 

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON... Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to as low as 25 percent with northwesterly winds gusting up to 35 mph across portions of western and southern Minnesota. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

