Elevated fire danger in parts of the viewing area today

Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Windy Conditions and Elevated Fire Danger Today... Strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with higher gusts at times, are forecast from later this morning into the afternoon. This will create stiff crosswinds on some roads and may blow about loose objects. The strong winds, combined with relative humidity falling below 35 percent, will promote an elevated fire danger today. Any fires that do occur may spread quickly and become difficult to control. Please exercise caution and heed any local burn bans. Dry and breezy conditions are expected again on Tuesday.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA.. Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions later this morning through this afternoon and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit lower than Monday. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.